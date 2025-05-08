Amid heightened tensions following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Indian armed forces on terror sites in Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a directive asking all OTT platforms to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content with immediate effect.

The advisory, released on Thursday, applies to all digital streaming services operating in India, including those offering subscription-based or free content. This includes web series, films, music, and podcasts originating from Pakistan.

“In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect,” the ministry stated.

This move follows mounting pressure on the government to take a tougher stance after the recent cross-border terror incidents. (PTI)