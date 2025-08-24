Govinda's divorce rumours dismissed as 'old news', family to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Speculation around Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s marriage flared up again on social media this week, but the actor’s camp has moved quickly to tamp it down. Speaking to PTI, Govinda’s manager dismissed the chatter as dated and insisted there is no split on the cards.

“This is the same old news which came out six-seven months ago… now everything is getting settled. In a week or so, everyone will hear the news,” the manager said, adding that the family plans to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, with Sunita busy with preparations.

The renewed interest follows reports that Sunita filed for divorce on December 5, 2024, at the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. Govinda’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal, also weighed in, characterizing the circulating claims as “old news.” Both Govinda and Sunita were unavailable for direct comment.

The flashpoint appears to be the resurfacing of last year’s filing, which outlets began recirculating without fresh developments. Govinda’s team’s line—“old news” and “getting settled”—suggests the matter either hasn’t progressed in court or is being resolved privately. Until either party issues a formal statement or the court record changes, the official position from the actor’s side remains that there is no separation.

The timing ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi is notable. Public, joint festivities have often served as a quiet signal of status-quo unity in Bollywood families. If the family is indeed celebrating together—as the manager says—it will likely be read by fans as a visual counter to the divorce narrative. Still, without on-the-record confirmation from Govinda or Sunita, observers will watch the coming days for clear, verifiable cues.

Away from the speculation, Sunita has previously spoken candidly about Govinda’s career lull and urged him to return to the big screen. In an interview with Zoom, she called him a “legend star,” recalling his 1990s dominance and noting how today’s generation still dances to his songs. Drawing comparisons with contemporaries such as Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff—who continue to headline projects—she asked, “Why don’t you work? We miss seeing Govinda in films.”

Govinda, whose comic timing and dance numbers defined Hindi mainstream cinema in the ’90s and early 2000s, saw his stardom taper after 2008. Attempts at a second wind via supporting roles—Raavan, Kill Dil—didn’t stick. His last release, Rangeela Raja (2019), underperformed, and the actor has largely stayed away from the spotlight since. His classic hits—Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Raja Babu—remain cultural touchstones, fueling a persistent nostalgia that makes the prospect of a comeback perennially newsworthy.