Disney has secured a landmark 10-year deal to broadcast the Grammy Awards across ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ starting 2027, marking the end of CBS's 50-year run with music's biggest night.

The move adds another jewel to Disney's crown of live entertainment events, placing the Grammys alongside the Oscars in their programming lineup.

Dana Walden, Disney Entertainment's co-chairman, welcomed the partnership: "We just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres."

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. spoke about the transition: "We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and honoured to be joining Disney, where creators have always been at the forefront."

2027 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for ABC, with the network set to broadcast a trifecta of major events - the Super Bowl, Grammys, and Oscars.

The switch comes as the Grammy Awards ride a wave of success. The 66th ceremony in February drew 17.09 million viewers, jumping 36% from the previous year. The show's performance in the crucial 18-49 demographic outshined even the Oscars, scoring a 4.05 rating compared to the Academy Awards' 3.82.

The Grammys' first CBS broadcast in 1973 saw George Harrison's "The Concert for Bangladesh" take home Album of the Year. The network will bid farewell to the ceremony in 2026, closing a remarkable chapter in television history.

Disney's expanding live events portfolio now includes New Year's Rockin' Eve, CMA Awards, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, NBA Finals, and College Football Playoff, cementing its position as a powerhouse in live entertainment broadcasting.