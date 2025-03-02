Grammy-nominated R&B and hip-hop artist Angie Stone has died at the age of 63 following a car accident involving an 18-wheeler. A representative for the singer confirmed the news, with her daughter, Ladi Diamond, sharing the heartbreaking update on social media, writing, "My mommy is gone."

Stone, born Angela Laverne Brown on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, first gained recognition as a co-founder of the pioneering hip-hop trio The Sequence. Formed in the late 1970s alongside Cheryl "Cheryl the Pearl" Cook and Gwendolyn "Blondy" Chisolm, the group made history with their 1979 hit "Funk You Up," one of the earliest rap records by a female group.

Shifting to R&B in the 1990s, Stone joined the group Vertical Hold before launching a solo career. Her debut solo album, Black Diamond (1999), featured the hit single "No More Rain (In This Cloud)." She followed with Mahogany Soul in 2001, which included "Wish I Didn't Miss You," a song that remains popular today. Over her career, she released 10 solo albums and earned three Grammy nominations.

Beyond her music, Stone contributed as a songwriter, collaborating with artists such as D'Angelo, Alicia Keys, and Lenny Kravitz. She also ventured into acting, appearing in films like The Hot Chick and The Fighting Temptations and on reality TV shows including R&B Divas: Atlanta and Celebrity Fit Club. In 2003, she made her Broadway debut in Chicago.

In 2023, Stone was honoured with an induction into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. She is survived by her daughter Ladi, son Michael—whom she shared with D’Angelo—and two grandchildren.