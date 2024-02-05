Rapper Killer Mike was taken into custody by police at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, despite clinching three major awards for rap music. The artist, whose real name is Michael Render, was seen being escorted in handcuffs through Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles police have not provided any official statement, and press officers on duty claimed to have no information about the incident. According to a security official at the arena, Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanor charge unrelated to the Grammy Awards.

Earlier in the day, Killer Mike and his collaborators celebrated victories in three Grammy categories. They secured the awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," as well as Best Rap Album for "Michael." The rapper, known not only for his musical prowess but also for his activism on issues like racism and police brutality, has not yet commented on the situation.

Requests for comments from Killer Mike's agent and publicists have gone unanswered. The incident has left fans and the music industry puzzled about the rapper's unexpected turn of events at the prestigious awards ceremony.