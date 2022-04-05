Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning the Grammy award.

Falguni Shah, also known on stage as Falu, won the Best Children’s Music Album award for ‘A Colourful World’.

“Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavors,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Indian-American singer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note.

“I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. Thank You” Falguni wrote.