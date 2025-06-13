Big changes are coming to the Grammys, and not just the music. The Recording Academy just dropped key updates for the 2026 Grammy Awards, and there’s fresh news fans and industry folks will want to know.

Set your calendars: the 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The nominations will roll out on November 7, 2025.

Now, the headline news: the Grammys are finally recognising album covers as their own award category. Despite long-standing nods for liner notes and packaging, this is the first time standout artwork on an album will get its own moment in the spotlight.

“The Academy's top priority is to represent the music people that we serve each year,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We look forward to celebrating the amazing power of music and its ability to bring so many people together.”

Along with that, the Academy is tweaking rules for Best New Artist. Starting this cycle, musicians who were part of an album of the year nominee can still qualify for best new artist, as long as their contribution was 20% or less.

More adjustments: the previously separate awards for best recording package and best boxed or special limited edition package will now be combined into one. And over in the classical music category, composers and lyricists/librettists will now be included among the winners, joining artists, producers, and engineers in the winner's circle.

As for eligibility, music released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025, will be considered. Submissions can be entered from July 16 through August 29, 2025.

Voting starts October 3 and ends October 15 for the first round, with final voting happening from December 12 to January 5, 2026.