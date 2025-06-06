A documentary bearing the title “HARGILA – The Greater Adjutant Stork,” directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, a senior police officer, unveils the compelling tale of conservation surrounding the Greater Adjutant Stork. This bird, on the brink of disappearance and once ranked among the top 20 endangered species worldwide by the IUCN, has found salvation through community efforts in Assam. The film delves into the pivotal roles played by the women from Dadara-Pasaria villages in this remarkable ecological achievement.

At the forefront of these conservation endeavours stands Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, who has been honoured with the Whitley Award. Her visionary leadership and commitment have transformed public attitudes and spearheaded a community-centred conservation movement. The documentary highlights how grassroots mobilisation, with rural women at its core, has reinvigorated both ecological and cultural landscapes for the Greater Adjutant, affectionately called Hargila locally.

Produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, the documentary has resonated globally, earning a spot in nine international film festivals, such as the Mumbai Short Film Festival and the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival. This recognition underscores the film’s striking narrative and the broader importance of environmental conservation.

“HARGILA” has also been distinguished with a Special Mention in the National Film Awards 2022. This accolade celebrates the film’s compelling storytelling and its role in elevating environmental consciousness, further establishing its significance in conservation advocacy. The narrative of the film effectively draws attention to the complexities and victories of wildlife conservation.

Aligned with World Environment Day, “HARGILA” has been made available on YouTube, broadening its reach to a global audience and encouraging engagement with this inspiring conservation story. The documentary not only educates but also serves as a call to action for ongoing wildlife conservation efforts.

The film showcases the power of community-driven conservation, particularly the pivotal role women play in ecological preservation. It exemplifies the strength of collective determination and local insight in reshaping conservation strategies.

The revival narrative of the Greater Adjutant provides a hopeful model for future conservation projects, highlighting the critical role of community involvement, especially of women, in ecological preservation. This approach has not only rescued a species but also reconnected cultural ties with the local habitat.

Amidst ongoing global conservation challenges, the tale of the Greater Adjutant stands as a beacon for ecological and cultural renewal, showing the profound impact of community participation in safeguarding biodiversity for future generations.