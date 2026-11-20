Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars is mourning the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, who died at the age of 74. The singer announced the news through an emotional Instagram tribute, recalling his father's influence on his life, upbringing and musical career.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Mars wrote, reflecting on their final moments together.

Describing his father as his biggest influence, the singer added, “If you’ve ever seen me talk about him, I’ve always said he’s the man who taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music.”

The 41-year-old singer, whose birth name is also Peter Hernandez, credited his father with playing a central role in raising their six children — Bruno, his sisters Tiara, Tahiti, Presley and Jaime, and brother Eric.

“In my eyes, he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again,” Mars wrote.

He also concluded his tribute with a message to his late father and mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, who died of a brain aneurysm in 2013 at the age of 55.

“I love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me,” he wrote.

Alongside the tribute, Mars shared a photograph of himself embracing his father in a hospital bed, as well as several pictures documenting different stages of his father's life. The singer did not disclose the cause of his death.

Peter Hernandez played a significant role in shaping his son's early interest in music. Born in Brooklyn, he later moved to Hawaii, where he founded The Love Notes, a doo-wop revival group.

Mars' exposure to music from an early age, particularly through his father's musical background, helped shape his passion for performing.

Hernandez had previously spoken about his son's childhood and his early inclination towards entertainment in an interview.

“He was a ham,” Hernandez recalled, describing how Mars loved being the centre of attention from a young age.

“As soon as he could walk and express himself, he had to be in the middle of everything and wanted to be a part of whoever he’d seen on TV,” he said.

He also described his son as “the product of a lot of love from all his family”, highlighting the support and affection that surrounded him while growing up.

Speaking about his bond with Mars, Hernandez had said, “No woman could ever love Bruno as much as his late mother did, and no man could ever love Bruno as much as I love him.”