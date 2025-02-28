Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child together. The actors took to Instagram on Friday to share the heartwarming news with their fans. In an adorable joint post, they shared a picture of themselves holding a tiny pair of baby socks, symbolizing the arrival of their little one.

The caption of the post read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." While they refrained from sharing further details, including the due date, their announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow industry colleagues.

The comment section of their post was flooded with best wishes from celebrities and fans alike. Actress Huma Qureshi expressed her joy, commenting, “Omg congratulations,” while Neha Dhupia also sent her heartfelt wishes. Fans were equally excited, with one writing, "Going to be the best mom and dad," and another sharing, "So happy for you both and the whole family."

Kiara and Sidharth first met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, a war drama based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. Sidharth portrayed the late war hero, while Kiara played his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, and the film received critical acclaim upon its release on Amazon Prime Video.

Rumors of their romance started circulating in 2020, but the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, filmmaker Karan Johar hinted at their bond during an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2022, where he seemingly confirmed their relationship.

After years of speculation, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on 7 February 2023 in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The traditional Hindu wedding was attended by close friends and family, and their wedding photos soon became a sensation on social media, even breaking records as India’s most-liked Instagram post at the time.