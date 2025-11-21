Grevin Museum debuts Princess Diana wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’
Grevin Museum unveils Princess Diana wax figure in her iconic revenge dress. The exhibit celebrates her enduring legacy and impact on fashion and culture
Paris’ Grevin Wax Museum has rolled out a headline-grabbing addition: a new wax figure of Princess Diana styled in her unforgettable 1994 “revenge dress.” The life-size likeness features the same black, off-the-shoulder cocktail dress the late princess chose for a Serpentine Gallery event on the night Prince Charles publicly admitted to infidelity.
The museum’s team says the project was commissioned after the Grevin director left a recent visit to Madame Tussauds London unimpressed with their version of Diana.
The unveiling also landed on a notable date—30 years since Diana’s explosive Panorama interview, a moment widely viewed as a turning point for the monarchy.
Diana’s connection to Paris remains deeply felt; the city is where her life ended in a tragic car crash in August 1997. By bringing her into its lineup, Grevin adds another high-profile figure to a collection that has long mixed global leaders, artists, pop-culture icons, and British royals.
The 19th-century museum continues to refresh its roster to keep attendance strong, and Diana’s arrival is expected to be a major draw for the roughly 700,000 visitors the site attracts annually.
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