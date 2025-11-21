Grevin Museum debuts Princess Diana wax figure in iconic ‘revenge dress’

Paris’ Grevin Wax Museum has rolled out a headline-grabbing addition: a new wax figure of Princess Diana styled in her unforgettable 1994 “revenge dress.” The life-size likeness features the same black, off-the-shoulder cocktail dress the late princess chose for a Serpentine Gallery event on the night Prince Charles publicly admitted to infidelity.

The museum’s team says the project was commissioned after the Grevin director left a recent visit to Madame Tussauds London unimpressed with their version of Diana.

The unveiling also landed on a notable date—30 years since Diana’s explosive Panorama interview, a moment widely viewed as a turning point for the monarchy.

Diana’s connection to Paris remains deeply felt; the city is where her life ended in a tragic car crash in August 1997. By bringing her into its lineup, Grevin adds another high-profile figure to a collection that has long mixed global leaders, artists, pop-culture icons, and British royals.

The 19th-century museum continues to refresh its roster to keep attendance strong, and Diana’s arrival is expected to be a major draw for the roughly 700,000 visitors the site attracts annually.