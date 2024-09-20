Excitement is building as Grey's Anatomy gears up for its 21st season premiere on September 26. A newly released trailer has fans buzzing with anticipation, offering tantalizing glimpses of high-stakes storylines and the return of fan-favourite characters.

Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, remains at the heart of the action. But her bold moves in Alzheimer's research might finally catch up with her. The trailer hints at a looming legal battle with the Fox Foundation, spearheaded by Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen). This conflict threatens to upend Meredith's career and her place at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Meanwhile, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) faces her own dilemma. Pregnant and conflicted, she confides in Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) while keeping Link (Chris Carmack) in the dark. This secret promises to add layers of complexity to the relationships at Grey Sloan.

Romance is also in the air for interns Mika (Midori Francis) and Jules (Adelaide Kane). However, their blossoming relationship comes with a bittersweet twist, as both actors are set to depart after this season.

The trailer's biggest surprise? The return of Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). Last seen in Season 17, he's back to defend his mother's honor and confront Meredith head-on. "You need to apologize to her," he demands, setting the stage for explosive drama.

Another blast from the past, Dr. Sydney Heron (Kali Rocha), is set to ruffle feathers. Her history with Meredith and Dr Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) promises to stir up old tensions. As Miranda puts it, Sydney's back "in all her perky, passive-aggressive glory."

Season 21 looks poised to recapture the addictive blend of medical drama and personal intrigue that made Grey's Anatomy a cultural phenomenon. With familiar faces returning and new conflicts brewing, Seattle's most dramatic hospital shows no signs of slowing down.