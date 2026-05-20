‘Grey’s Anatomy’ universe expands with new Texas-based medical drama

The makers of Grey's Anatomy have released the first trailer for a new spinoff set to premiere during the 2026–27 broadcast season.

Created by Shonda Rhimes and longtime showrunner Meg Marinis, the yet-to-be-titled series will centre on a rural medical centre in West Texas. The official synopsis describes it as a one-hour drama following a healthcare team working at “the last chance for care before miles of nowhere”.

The project marks the latest expansion of the long-running medical franchise, which recently wrapped its 22nd season. Ellen Pompeo, best known for playing Meredith Grey, will serve as executive producer alongside Rhimes, Marinis and producer Betsy Beers.

While the trailer confirms the setting and tone of the new series, the makers have not revealed whether characters from Grey's Anatomy will appear in the Texas-based storyline.

Marinis said the series would introduce “new characters and stories” while retaining the emotional core that audiences associate with the franchise. She also noted that setting the drama in Texas made the project personally significant.

Produced by Shondaland and 20th Television, the show becomes the fourth spinoff linked to Grey's Anatomy.

Previous offshoots include Private Practice, which aired for six seasons between 2007 and 2013, and Station 19, which concluded in 2024 after seven seasons.