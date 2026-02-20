Grey’s Anatomy’s ‘McSteamy’ Eric Dane, dies after battle with ALS

McSteamy, the nickname that followed him long after his first appearance in scrubs, became synonymous with charm, vulnerability and quiet strength. Eric Dane, widely recognised for playing Dr Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, died on February 19, 2026, aged 53.

Dane had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2025. The progressive neurological condition gradually affects muscle control.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement. He spent his final days “surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world”.

The statement added that throughout his illness, he became “a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight”. His family said he “adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support” and requested privacy as they navigate “this impossible time”.

Born in San Francisco in 1972, Dane was raised in the Bay Area and attended Sequoia High School in Redwood City and San Mateo High School in San Mateo. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Early roles in the 1990s included appearances on Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Roseanne and Married... with Children. A recurring role as Dr Wyatt Cooper on Gideon's Crossing in 2000 marked one of his first significant television breaks. That same year, he made his film debut in The Basket, directed by Rich Cowan.

Film credits over the next decade included Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane, Sol Goode, Feast, X-Men: The Last Stand and Marley & Me. He also starred in Open Water 2 and appeared as Jason Dean for two seasons on Charmed.

His career changed course in 2005 with a guest appearance as Dr Mark Sloan on Season 2 of Grey's Anatomy. The character’s popularity led to him becoming a series regular from Season 3 through Season 8. He later returned for two episodes in Season 9 and reprised the role 19 years later in Season 17’s episode Breathe. The character’s blend of confidence and emotional depth earned him the enduring moniker “McSteamy” and a global fan base.

Dane went on to star in the TNT action drama The Last Ship, produced by Michael Bay, which ran from 2014 to 2019. In 2019, he took on the role of Cal Jacobs, the complex and deeply flawed patriarch in Euphoria, appearing in 12 episodes across its first two seasons and returning for the third. The portrayal introduced him to a new generation of viewers and showcased a darker, layered performance.

His final screen appearances included roles in Borderline, Into the Beautiful, Family Secrets and television projects such as Wireless, Countdown and Kabul.

After making his diagnosis public, Dane worked with the advocacy group I Am ALS, supporting legislation and fundraising efforts aimed at advancing research. Friends and colleagues described his decision to speak openly about the disease as an extension of the resilience he showed privately.