'MIrzapur 3's' first glimpse was revealed on March 19 at a lavish occasion. The exceptional star cast, which included Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi among others, was there when the momentous announcement was made.



A third season of "Mirzapur," which debuted in 2018, is about to be released. It is among the most eagerly anticipated TV shows ever. The announcement of "Mirzapur 3" took place at the Prime Video event.

Ali said at the function that "Mirzapur 3" will remain true to its original spirit. He said that some old characters would be saying goodbye in addition to the introduction of new ones. The third season, he emphasized, will be even more thrilling. In the first teaser image, Pankaj Tripathi was seen playing Kaleen Bhaiya, his legendary character. Additionally, it showed Ali brandishing his firearms at people in his tough avatar.

Take a look at the announcement post here:

Manoj Bajpayee was the host for the particular segment. There, Ali humorously recreated his iconic dialogue, "Shuru majboori mein kiye the par ab maza aa raha hail (I started out of compulsion, but now I am enjoying it)." Soon after, Pankaj Tripathi then joined in, coaxing Manoj to reveal the release date.

Take a look at the fan's reaction here:

Fans were quite excited to witness the first glimpse of the upcoming series. One of the users on X wrote, "Guddu Bhaiya a rahe hai (Guddi Bhaiys is returning)" while another wrote, "Four years in the making, but the wait is finally getting over! The season 3 of #Mirzapur is coming soon on @PrimeVideoIN...Bhaukaal loading (sic)."

"Mirzapur 3" filming was completed months ago.Fans have been anticipating for the news of its release ever since.On November 16, 2018, Mirzapur's inaugural season was made available.October 2020 saw the release of the second season.



It tells the tale of the Pandit Brothers, Guddu and Bablu, and Kaleen Bhaiya, the King of Mirzapur, as portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi. Fans praised the first season for being a blockbuster due to its compelling plot and the outstanding performances given by each character.