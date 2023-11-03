Kangana Ranaut posted a number of pictures of herself on Thursday while visiting the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat. The actor last appeared in Tejas, a film that opened last week but did poorly at the box office. Kangana talked about her emotional and mental health and how visiting the Dwarkadhish temple had improved her while posting pictures on X, the previous Twitter platform.

Kangana posted pictures of herself by herself from a boat and inside the temple, which is devoted to Lord Krishna, also known as the King of Dwarka or Dwarkadhish. Situated in Dwarka, Gujarat, the temple is one of the stops on the Hindu pilgrimage circuit known as Char Dham. Kangana posted images of herself visiting the shrine while wearing a golden saree and captioned the photos in Hindi, saying, "My heart was very troubled for some days".

The actor continued, “I felt like visiting Dwarkadhis. As soon as I came to this divine city of Shri Krishna, Dwarka, just by seeing the dust here, it felt as if all my worries had fallen apart and fallen at my feet. My mind became stable and I felt infinite joy. Oh Lord of Dwarka, keep your blessings like this (folded hands emoji). Hare Krishna.”

Sarvesh Mevara's Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut and centred around a fierce female fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, was an enormous action movie, yet it bombed at the box office. The performer has been quite busy promoting the movie over the last several weeks. She stated that the movie will make people feel proud of their country, especially young Indians.