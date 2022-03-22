Dharmesh Parmar, better known as rapper MC Tod Fod, died at the age of 24 He was a popular Mumbai Street rapper who was famous for his Gujrati lyrics. MC Tod Fod was one of the soundtrack artists of ‘Gully Boy’. The reason of death for the young singer has yet not been revealed.

Dharmesh was associated with the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective Swadesi.

His band Swadesi has confirmed his death via Instagram post. Rapper’s last rites will be performed on Monday.

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, are devastated over his death. Zoya Akhtar, the film’s director, is as well. The three rushed to Instagram to express their condolences to MC Tod Fod, who passed away recently.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper and added a broken heart emoticon.

Siddhant also extended his condolences by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the who can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, “RIP bhai,” along with a broken-heart emoticon.

Zoya Akhtar shared a post on Instagram and simply wrote, “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai #mctodfod @todfod_”.

Tod Fod and hip-hop collective Swadesi, along with other Indian hip-hop artistes, were part of Zoya Akhtar’s critically-acclaimed ‘Gully Boy’, that is a coming-of-age story of Mukhtar (played by Ranveer Singh) – a hip hop aficionado belonging to lower class and living in the largest slum in Asia in Mumbai, Dharavi.

MC Tod Fod had written a verse for ‘India 91’, which was part of the film’s catchy soundtrack.

Fans and friends are shocked, and they’ve expressed their thoughts in the comments section. One of them wrote“All my love brothers. I’m so so sorry to hear this news, he was a true pioneer for the movement and true gentleman.. Sending love and strength.” The second one mentioned, “This is such a devastating loss to culture and community. An inspiring musician and leader who was kind and compassionate. This one really hurts. My deepest condolences to the family.”

The third person said, “The Hip Hop community lost a brother and a great artist. Rhyme in peace brother! You’ll be missed for sure! Prayers & Strength to the Swadesi fam.” Another mentioned, “Too sad to know about this news too early bro!!”