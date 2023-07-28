The Netflix original series "Guns & Gulaab," starring Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan, will begin streaming on August 18. Additionally playing significant parts in the series are Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav.

Popular for their blockbuster television show "The Family Man," Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK just helmed the Shahid Kapoor-starring film "Farzi," which is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. The 'Guns & Gulaab' movie's retro-themed trailer will debut on August 2, according to a recent announcement by the production team.

The series' narrative, which takes place in the 1990s, draws inspiration from the world's misfits. The narrative will depict love and innocence in the criminal underworld. TJ Bhanu is also a cast member of the show, which is made by Raj and DK under the label D2R.

Watch the official teaser here:

The Netflix streaming service's original series represents Raj and DK's maiden foray into directing. The director team is now working on the Amazon Prime Video film "Citadel," starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.