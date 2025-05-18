Legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses made a high-voltage return to India after over a decade, performing to a packed crowd at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday night as part of their Asia tour.

The concert marked the band's first appearance in the country in 13 years and drew thousands of fans, many of whom had waited years to see the group live. Frontman Axl Rose, bassist Duff McKagan, and lead guitarist Slash headlined the night, delivering a setlist packed with their classic hits and crowd favourites.

From the opening chords to the final encore, the atmosphere was electric, with fans singing along and the venue lit up with stage effects, lasers, and phone lights. The band powered through staples like Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle, and November Rain, maintaining the energy throughout their extended set.

Guns N' Roses shared footage from the Mumbai concert on their official Instagram account, thanking fans for their overwhelming response and enthusiasm. The post featured clips of the roaring crowd and moments from the performance, captioned with a message of appreciation for the Indian audience.

The Mumbai show is part of the group’s Asia leg of their ongoing world tour, which continues with a stop in Bahrain on May 20. The tour wraps up on July 31.