Legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses is all set to perform in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, marking its Northeast debut as the city takes another step towards emerging as a major concert destination in India.

The band members arrived in Guwahati on November 15 to a warm welcome from music enthusiasts waiting at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Led by front man Axl Rose, the band also features Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Melissa Reese and Isaac Carpenter.

The concert, scheduled at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground, is the second leg of the band's two-show India tour. Rock veterans Parikrama will open the show, which is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Guns N’ Roses has performed five shows in India so far — in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram in 2012, Mumbai in 2025, and Bengaluru on November 14 this year.

Guwahati is gradually gaining ground on India's live entertainment circuit. In December last year, American singer-rapper Post Malone performed in the city.

Neighbouring Shillong has also emerged as a prominent destination for international music acts, hosting bands and artistes such as Def Leppard in March, Bryan Adams in December 2024 and Europe in November 2024.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer (Live Events) at BookMyShow, said the next phase of India's live entertainment growth would be driven by the development of new cultural and entertainment hubs.

"The Northeast represents one of the most compelling opportunities in that journey, combining a rich musical heritage with a highly engaged audience and a rapidly evolving ecosystem," Pugalia told PTI.

A survey conducted earlier this year projected that a structured pipeline of marquee live events could generate an economic impact of over Rs 700 crore in Assam over the next five years.

The study was conducted by BookMyShow in collaboration with the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ATDC) and EY-Parthenon, the strategy consulting arm of Ernst & Young. It examined the economic, tourism, workforce and cultural impact of live entertainment in Assam following Post Malone's concert.