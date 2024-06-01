Popular singer-actor Guru Randhawa has graced Cannes with his presence to perform at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and his soon-to-be bride, Radhika Merchant. Randhawa, known for his chart-topping hits like 'Lahore' and 'Slowly Slowly', shared his arrival with fans on social media, sailing towards the cruise ship venue in style.

Randhawa, a prominent figure in the music industry, shared a reel on Instagram, showcasing his journey towards the cruise ship where the extravagant pre-wedding celebration is set to take place.

In the video, he exudes confidence, declaring, “Level sabke niklenge,” as he makes his way towards the event venue. The singer's presence adds to the star-studded lineup, promising a memorable musical experience for attendees.

Prior to Randhawa's performance, renowned international DJ David Guetta had already set the party tone with his electrifying set during the cruise party. Videos of the Backstreet Boys, clad in all-white attire, also surfaced online, delighting fans with their performance of the hit track ‘I Wanna Be With You’.

The ensemble of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson captivated the audience with their iconic melodies.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their much-anticipated wedding on July 12, as indicated by their ‘Save the date’ wedding invitation released on May 30. The extravagant affair, spanning over three days, will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

This follows their earlier star-studded pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. International pop sensations Katy Perry and Pitbull are also slated to grace the event with their performances, promising a celebration to remember.

Guru Randhawa's arrival in Cannes adds to the glamour of the Ambani pre-wedding bash, promising a musical extravaganza for attendees.

With a lineup featuring renowned artists and the anticipation surrounding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding, the celebrations are set to be nothing short of spectacular.