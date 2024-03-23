Gurugram court has granted bail to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, according to reports on Saturday. Elvish was arrested on March 17 in connection with a separate case under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. He appeared in court today regarding an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern.

The assault incident occurred on March 8, where Elvish was caught on video physically attacking Sagar, throwing him to the ground and slapping him. Subsequently, Sagar filed a complaint against Elvish and others at Sector 53 police station. Elvish initially claimed that Sagar had orchestrated the incident but later apologized for his actions, even sharing a photo with Sagar captioned "brotherhood on top."

In a separate case, Elvish was granted bail by the Gautam Buddh Nagar court in Noida on Friday. He had been arrested by the Noida Police for suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted. The case involved provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and negligent conduct endangering human safety and animals.

Elvish, a 26-year-old YouTuber who rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 is scheduled for a hearing in the Gurugram court on March 27. Notably his name was among six individuals named in an FIR lodged by an animal rights NGO. Previously he was briefly questioned by police in Rajasthan's Kota last year but was released without charges.