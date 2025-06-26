Guwahati artiste Indy tackles mental health in new single 'Disappear'

Marking World Music Day, local singer-songwriter Indrani Das, known by her stage name Indy, released her second original single, 'Disappear', a raw and introspective track confronting mental health struggles, self-doubt, and emotional isolation.

The song, rooted in alternative rock and layered with emo influences, stands out not just for its sound but for its stark honesty. Described as a reflection of the urge to escape overwhelming internal battles, Disappear captures a growing conversation around mental wellness in the region, especially among young artists.

Recorded at Lucid Recess Studio in Guwahati, the single was arranged and produced by Amitabh Barooa, and mixed and mastered by Siddharth Barooa. Indrani wrote, composed, and performed the track herself, continuing her evolution as a solo artist after debuting in 2024 with 'Sweet Wonder Years'.

The accompanying music video, directed by Priyanka Sohoria and produced by Ekoda Productions, visually mirrors the track’s emotional weight. Cinematographer and editor Maaruf Bin Rafique captures the quiet turmoil of the protagonist’s inner world, a theme rarely addressed in the city's independent music scene.

Indy, who also performs with local bands InJoy and Stage Fright, is among a small but growing number of Guwahati-based musicians navigating deeply personal themes through original music. With Disappear, she not only expands her artistic voice but also opens up space for conversations often kept in the dark.

The video is now streaming on YouTube.