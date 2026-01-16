Guwahati Asian Film Festival to honour Bishnu Kharghoria with Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actor Bishnu Kharghoria will be conferred the ‘Lifetime Achievement Honour’ by the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2026 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Assamese films, the organisers announced on January 15.

Known for his powerful performances in critically acclaimed films such as Xagoroloi Bohudoor, Firingoti and Kollol, Kharghoria is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished actors of his generation.

Festival director Monita Borgohain said Kharghoria’s contribution to cinema is both profound and enduring. “His performances reflect rare integrity, emotional depth and an unwavering commitment to the craft. We are honoured to celebrate a life dedicated to cinema,” she said.

Instituted as an annual honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognises artistes whose body of work has significantly shaped cinematic culture and inspired generations. The award will be presented during the second edition of GAFF 2026, scheduled to be held in Guwahati from January 22 to 25.

The Guwahati Asian Film Festival is being organised by Trending Now Media with support from the National Film Development Corporation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Kharghoria began his film career with Bristi in 1974 and went on to build an illustrious career spanning several decades. He delivered several memorable performances in landmark films including Kollol (1978), Firingoti (1992), Xagoroloi Bohudoor (1995) and Pokhi (1998), among many others.

For his role in Xagoroloi Bohudoor, Kharghoria received the National Film Award (Special Mention), and he was honoured again with the same recognition for Baandhon in 2012. He also won the Best Actor Award at the Singapore International Film Festival in 1996 for Xagoroloi Bohudoor.