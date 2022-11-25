It’s time for the music lovers and avid fans of Danish soft rock/pop bands in the city to treat their eyes and ears with hits such as ‘paint my love’, ‘sleeping child’, ‘you took my heart away', ‘someday’ and many others as MLTR (Michael learns to Rock) is coming your state on Sunday (November 27).

Indian Open Air, a brand-new rock event sponsored by Rockarolla Events, Urban Mantra, and the E365 Group of Companies, is due to arrive in Guwahati.

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The Indian Open Air event will take place on November 27 in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Girish and the Chronicles, Trance Effect, Voodoo Child, Serpents of Pakhangba, and Flying Cupid are among the other Indian artists who will share the stage with the soft rock heavyweights.

MLTR has already been performed in India earlier. The band is known for hits including Paint My Love, You Took My Heart Away, Sleeping Child, and Someday. They gave performances in Guwahati and Mumbai in 2015, and they were one of the first international bands to play in Shillong back in 2005.

The 1988-formed band MLTR has continuously sold tens of thousands of copies of its self-titled debut album, which debuted in the top 5 of the album charts in both Denmark and Norway. The trio has performed ever since making their international debut in September 1991, selling more than 12 million legally obtained albums.