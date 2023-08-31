Guwahati's premier English weekly, GPlus announced the sixth edition of the Guwahati Theatre Festival to be held from 8th to 10 September, at Pragjyoti ITA, Machkhowa, Guwahati.

Saurabh Shukla,Ashwin Mushran, Suchitra Pillai, Anant Mahadevan and Bharat Dabholkar among many others to feature.

This year, the festival has a diverse collection of contemporary plays portraying a wide array of emotions encapsulating guilt and innocence, human and family relationship, humour crime and thrill.

Guwahati Theatre Festival started in the year 2016 with an objective to bring in nationally and internationally acclaimed plays to theatre enthusiasts of the region and ever since has become a landmark event in the cultural landscape of the region.Guwahati Theatre Festival completed five successful editions where stalwarts like Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Rajat Kapoor, Lilette Dubey Vinay Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, KalkiKoechlin, Rajit Kapoor Atul Kumar enthralled the audience with excellent performances in the past.

The sixth edition will present 3 nationally acclaimed plays during the 3 days festival. The festival will open with the highly acclaimed, Barff written and directed by Saurabh Shukla. The play set on a snowy night in an abandoned village in Kashmir is a thriller which spans over one night. Barff will feature Saurabh Shukla, Sunil Palwal and Aanchal Chauhan.

Directed by Ashvin Gidwani,The Scent Of A Man is being staged on the 9th of September. Set in the present day Mumbai, the play is a riotous & uproarious comedy on lies and infidelity, pickled and flavoured with a generous dose of caustic repartees, sharp wit, and unbridled sarcasm. The Scent Of AMan featuresAshwin Mushran, Bhavna Pani, Suchitra Pillai and Manyuu Doshi.

On the finale day of the festival -10th September, 'Blame It on Yashraj will be staged. Written and Directed ByBharat Dabholkar and produced by: Ashvin Gidwani Productions Blame It On Yashraj, is a hilarious English Comedy innovatively mounted with fast-changing video walls as backdrops where every scene and every emotion is enhanced with popular Bollywood music and move. It has an ensemble cast of 27 members including the very well-known Anant Mahadevan and Jayati Bhatia.

Sidharth Bedi Varma, CEO, G Plussaid, "The 6th edition of the Guwahati Theatre Festival is significant because we are bringing back the excitement of the Guwahati Theatre Festival with plays that pack a lot of drama. I think it is an important element for the festival and its overall experience for the people of Guwahati. The response by the people the city has been great, but we can only hope that it gets bigger this time."

Nandinee Kalita, Festival Advisor, Guwahati Theatre Festival, said, "The Guwahati Theatre Festival is now recognized at the national level among theatre culture and festival fraternity. A three-day workshop and master class will be organized during the Guwahati Theatre Festival at ITA Machkhowa for school students. The workshop will be conducted by visiting artists such as Saurabh Shukla, Anant Mahadevan, Bharat Dabholkar among others. who will aim the give these young minds an insight to the world of theatre. This will enable the youth of the state to gain exposure and lessons in various aspects of performing arts from such stalwarts.

Guwahati Theatre Festival will also honor personalities with exceptional contribution to theatre over a life time with the 'Life In A Theatre' award. The jury is undergoing process of selection and the life time achievement award will be presented on the final day of the festival at Pragjyoti ITA Centre.Earlier recipientsof the award were actor Shri Kulada Kumar BhattacharyaLt Arun Sarma, Dramatist ; Lt Sukracharjya Rabha, Eminent Theatre Personality,Lt Nipon Goswami, Actor, Director and Dulal Roy eminent director and writer.

Tickets for the festival will available on BookMyShow. Additionally, G Plus has also introduced the early bird tickets for the first time for regulars and enthusiasts where they can avail the scheme and get discounts as high as 30% if they book their tickets before 25th of August.

Additional details about the festival are available on www.guwahatitheatrefestival.com Tickets are available online on BookMyShow and for other offline requirements may reach out to +91 8486000342.

The 6th edition of the festival is initiated by G Plus in association with The Assam Tribune. The festival is supported by Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, Indian Oil corporation Limited, Oil India Limited and Numaligarh Refinery Limited