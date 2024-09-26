The stage is set for a theatrical extravaganza as the 7th Guwahati Theatre Festival kicks off this Friday, September 27. The three-day event promises to deliver a captivating blend of nationally-acclaimed plays featuring well-known faces from Indian television and theatre.

Headlining acts include Mandira Bedi, Samir Soni, and Dilnaaz Irani, who will bring their talents to the northeastern city for a weekend of compelling performances.

Festival organiser Sunit Jain described this year's lineup as "a celebration of the human spirit," offering audiences everything from hearty laughs to thrilling moments and thoughtful reflection.

The festival will open with "Purane Chawal," a Hindi adaptation of Neil Simon's "The Sunshine Boys" directed by Sumeet Vyas. Saturday's showcase will feature "Anything But Love," starring Samir Soni and Mandira Bedi in an exploration of modern relationships.

The grand finale on Sunday will bring "Hidden Agendas," a witty drama about friends uncovering surprising truths during a dinner party gone awry.

Beyond the main stage, attendees can look forward to theatre workshops for students and various micro-events to complement the performances.