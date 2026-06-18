Guwahati to host BURPP Festival 2026 this October with focus on music, culture and community; Divine to headline Day 1

Guwahati is set to host one of Northeast India’s largest music and cultural gatherings as BURPP Festival 2026 returns on 10–11 October, bringing together live music, regional culture, food experiences, and community engagement over a two-day celebration.

The festival has announced Indian hip-hop artist Divine as the headline performer for Day 1, with organisers stating that the Day 2 headlining act, described as a major national artist, will be revealed in the coming days.

Positioned as a celebration of the Northeast’s evolving cultural identity, BURPP Festival is expected to attract more than 40,000 attendees across the two-day event, reinforcing its place among the region’s largest independently curated festivals.

Organisers said the festival has been designed as a multi-dimensional cultural experience extending beyond live performances. The event will feature curated gourmet food and beverage zones, regional culinary showcases, art and cultural installations, interactive brand activations, flea markets, lifestyle experiences, and community-driven engagement spaces.

The festival will also create opportunities for emerging and regional musicians, offering a platform to showcase local talent alongside nationally recognised performers.

A key distinguishing feature of BURPP Festival is its regional origin. Conceived and developed in the Northeast, the event seeks to highlight local creativity while introducing large-scale entertainment experiences to audiences in the region. Organisers say the initiative reflects a growing movement of homegrown cultural platforms that position the Northeast as an increasingly significant destination in India’s live entertainment ecosystem.

With music, food, culture, and community at its core, BURPP Festival 2026 is expected to draw visitors from across Assam and the wider Northeast, contributing to the region’s expanding cultural and events landscape.

Additional artist announcements, curated experiences, and festival details are expected to be released in the lead-up to the event.