Guwahati's vibrant theatre workshop ends with 'Buddhuram' play

The closing ceremony of a fifteen-day summer theatre workshop, organized by a prominent Guwahati-based theatre group in collaboration with Shankardev Sishu Niketan, Maligaon, was held on 10 August at the Natya Khetra.

The workshop, conducted from 15 July to 30 July, culminated in the staging of Buddhuram, a play written by B.V. Karanth and translated by Bhagirathi Bai Kadam.

The production was directed by Kuladeep Talukdar, with music arranged by Bhaskar Shandilya and Ajay Mesh, and costumes designed by Ajanta Hazarika and Sunita Barman.

The cast included workshop participants Harchangaraj, Chinmoy, Vitali, Barsha, Torali, Gitraj, Gaurav, Sonali, Pallabi, Rini, Mridushmin, and Rinki, who brought the story to life with spirited performances.

The ceremony was attended by eminent playwrights and directors Naren Patgiri and Nayan Prasad, Pradhan Acharjya of Shankardev Sishu Niketan Deepa Chettri, Shishu Shiksha Samiti’s Ratul Deka, and renowned Bihu artist Rantu Saikia, along with parents of the participants and an enthusiastic audience.

All participants received certificates in recognition of their efforts. On the occasion, it was also announced that the 6th Adingiri National Theatre Festival will be held in November this year.