Indian designer Rahul Mishra's global fashion footprint continues to expand, with none other than pop icon Gwen Stefani rocking one of his couture creations at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.

For her sizzling musical performance, the "Rich Girl" hitmaker donned a stunning hand-embroidered "Amethyst" iris corset top, perfectly paired with coordinating sequinned pants from Mishra's Couture Fall 2023 collection, "We, The People."

Mishra took to Instagram to share images of Stefani's showstopping look, leaving his followers in awe. "Wow super proud," gushed one fan, while another praised, "Beautiful design... kudos."

This international style moment comes fresh off Mishra's Met Gala 2024 triumph, where he designed Isha Ambani's floral masterpiece, proving his creativity knows no boundaries.

As Stefani brought Mishra's artistry to the ACM Awards stage, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton emerged as the night's big winners. Wilson swept Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Event of the Year for her duet "Save Me" with Jelly Roll. Stapleton nabbed Album of the Year, Male Entertainer of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Other major accolades went to Megan Maroney and Nate Smith (best new artists), Jessie Jo Dillon (best songwriter), Old Dominion (best group), Luke Combs (Single of the Year for "Fast Car" cover), and Jordan Davis (Song of the Year for "Next Thing You Know").