One day after her agency denied the rumors, South Korean actress Han So-hee officially announced her romance with Ryu Jun-yeol. Social media users started spreading the rumors after seeing photos of the two celebrities vacationing together in Hawaii. Although Ryu Jun-yeol's agency confirmed that he was traveling, they chose not to address the rumors of their romance.



Han So-hee was on vacation with close friends, according to her agency, which had already refuted the rumors. The actor has now addressed the matter and verified it on social media, though. After Hyeri, who had dated Ryu Jun-yeol for six years prior to their breakup last November, posted a mysterious Instagram Story, there was further conjecture over Han and Ryu. She posted a picture of a vacation spot with the caption, "It's fun."

Han So-hee responded by posting a picture of a dog brandishing a knife and a statement that seemed to address her views on partnerships.



Now, on March 16, Han So-hee confirmed her relationship with Ryu Jun-yeol in a thorough blog post that addressed the circulating dating rumors. She was quite explicit in saying that Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri didn't start dating until after he ended his prior relationship.

“I’m writing this in the hopes that I can hurt my precious fans even a little bit less. First, it’s true that we are in a relationship with positive feelings. However, I hope that people will not use the word “transfer.” Second, when we exchanged feelings for one another, it was already the beginning of 2024, and his breakup with that person was already wrapped up in early 2023,” said Han So-hee.

“Third, my pathetic Instagram story. It’s true, it was pathetic and lame. I temporarily lost all reason and behaved rudely. I will apologize to that person [Hyeri] regarding this fact, and I sincerely apologize to you all for not reacting wisely. Because I acted based on my emotions rather than rational thinking, I acknowledge that this is completely my fault, regardless of my reasons,” she added, reports Soompi.

Han So-hee, meantime, last appeared with Park Seo-jun in the K-drama "Gyeongseong Creature."