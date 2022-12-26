A hacker claiming to control the data of over 40 million Twitter users has placed the information up for sale, revealed a security expert Alon Gal in a LinkedIn post.

This contains the user's name, email address, number of followers, and, in rare situations, a phone number.

It also includes user data from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Bollywood star Salman Khan.

According to Gal, the database contains sensitive information about high-profile people, such as emails and phone numbers and as proof, the hacker released information on Sundar Pichai and Salman Khan.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) of Ireland launched this week an inquiry into the data breach of over 54 million Twitter users at the end of last month.

According to media reports, in the present incidence of the data leak, the hacker acquired the data on Twitter of several high-profile individuals, as well as the US Space Agency NASA, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The hacker wrote in his post, "Twitter or Elon Musk, if you are reading this, you are already at risk of GDPR fines for data leakage of more than 54 million users. I think."

According to the reports, the hacker said that he is willing to go through a middleman. He has offered to sell this information.

According to experts, the explanation for the leak of Twitter's data might be a flaw in the API.

The US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) inquiry into Twitter's privacy and data security practices is broadening.

Since Musk's takeover, there has been concern that Twitter may fail to comply with a deal made with US authorities last year in which the firm committed to upgrading its privacy-related systems.

In addition, the business was required to pay $150 million.