Hailey Bieber has continued to spread pregnancy rumours with hints here and there after her appearance with friend Lori Harvey. The 26-year-old model was dressed inappropriately for the weather while running errands. However, in the midst of pregnancy rumours, it performed an excellent job of covering her stomach. Everything you need to know about it is provided here.

Hailey Bieber wore blue denim shorts and a basic white crop top. She accessorised it with an oversized, cuffed-sleeved dark denim Calvin Klein jacket. Black sunglasses, white stockings, black Adidas socks, and large gold earrings were the model's finishing touches. Additionally, she showed off her massive $500k engagement ring. Her open hair, split diagonally, added to her casual appearance. The creator of Rhode held her usual drink container and looked lovely as always.

Many people were perplexed by Hailey Bieber's bulky denim jacket in the midst of LA's extreme heat wave. After five years of marriage, some fans are certain that Justin and Hailey are expecting a child.

Fans are certain that Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting a child even though neither party has publicly commented on the rumours.

The rumours began when Hailey Bieber went out with Lori Harvey while wearing a Christa Ruffle little dress, a Nike baseball hat, and a large tan handbag. The model held her stomach as she was going down the street, which was instantly seen by onlookers. While passing by a pram with a baby, Hailey also patted her lower tummy.

Justin Bieber and Hailey have been wed for more than five years.