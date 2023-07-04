Hailey Bieber has been the target of social media outrage since the start of this year. She has been accused of taking Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez, having a cruel girl attitude, impersonating her husband's ex, and other things.

Hailey Bieber recently talked out about her 'nepo baby' t-shirt and the severe harassment she suffered as a result of it in a recent interview. According to the model, she was only honouring her family history and not making a statement, as many people assume. Here's all you need to know about it.

Hailey Bieber previously walked out in a white 'Nepo Baby' t-shirt and blue trousers. She accessorised her look with a black purse and an embroidered black and silver belt. The 26-year-old received a lot of backlash online over her t-shirt.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg’s The Circuit, Hailey Bieber opened up about her intention behind the outfit while talking to host Emily Chang. The RHODE founder said, “My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, ‘Yeah I’m a nepo baby haha,’ type of a thing. It was more so to be like, ‘This is what everyone is saying and I want you to know that this is my way of responding to it.’ I’m just going to call myself a nepo baby, because I am one, and I embrace that I am.”