South Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have officially called it quits on their relationship, just two weeks after making their romance public. Amidst ongoing controversies surrounding their supposed "transit relationship," their breakup has captured attention and reignited speculation.

Ryu Jun Yeol's representatives confirmed the news of the split, stating, "It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup."

The breakup comes amidst renewed attention to their relationship dynamics, including a recent post by Han So Hee, where she expressed frustration over Ryu Jun Yeol's silence amid ongoing controversies, particularly regarding their alleged love triangle involving Lee Hyeri.

Han So Hee's online presence has been met with heavy harassment, particularly following speculations about Ryu Jun Yeol's past relationship with Lee Hyeri overlapping with his involvement with Han So Hee. Despite attempts to address the situation, her return to Instagram on March 29 prompted further backlash for mentioning Hyeri in her post.

The relationship timeline between Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol has been under scrutiny, with reports of tension during their vacation in Hawaii and speculation about overlapping relationships. Dispatch previously reported on their affair, noting the souring of Ryu Jun Yeol's former relationship with Lee Hyeri in June 2023, culminating in an official split in November 2023.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol met at a photo exhibition in November 2023 well after Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup with Lee Hyeri. While their relationship didn't begin as a "love at first sight" scenario, they gradually developed feelings for each other. However, their romance has been mired in controversy since rumors first surfaced, sparking intense scrutiny from the public and media alike.