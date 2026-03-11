Hannah Montana trailer drops, sparking 90s kid nostalgia blast 20 years on

Disney has dropped the trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, with Miley Cyrus slipping back into her iconic wig for the first time in 15 years. The reveal landed on Tuesday and promises a time machine trip for fans who came of age with the show.

Set to stream on Disney+ from 24 March 2026—exactly two decades after the series launched—the special packs never-before-seen cast footage, a rebuilt original set, and those "familiar notes that find their way back into the spotlight", as Disney put it.

For 90s and early 2000s kids, this is massive. Hannah Montana, which kicked off in 2006 and ran four seasons till 2011, was the ultimate double-life fantasy: ordinary teen Miley Stewart moonlighting as pop star Hannah Montana in sunny Malibu.

It snagged four Emmy nods for Outstanding Children's Program, spawned a 2009 blockbuster film, and featured a killer cast including Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Earles, and Moises Arias. Guest spots from Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Dwayne Johnson, and more made it appointment viewing.

The trailer teases Cyrus chatting with podcast host Alex Cooper in front of a live studio audience. "This show defined a generation. This anniversary is for them, it's for us. This feels like home to me," Cyrus says, visibly emotional. Their deep-dive interview will unpack the character's pop culture legacy and its grip on fans worldwide.

Back in the day, this show was everything—soundtrack on repeat, wigs in dress-up boxes, and that secret-identity thrill mirroring our own awkward teen phases. Now, with the trailer out, it's a full-on nostalgia flex for anyone who belted "The Best of Both Worlds" on a flip phone.