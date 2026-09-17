‘Hanuman Ansh’ crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide, emerges as surprise box office hit

Spiritual drama “Hanuman Ansh”, based on the life and teachings of revered saint Baba Neem Karoli, has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office, turning into a surprise commercial success.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.41 crore on Wednesday, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 300.25 crore. The film has reportedly collected Rs 280 crore in India, while its overseas earnings stand at Rs 20.25 crore following its international release on September 11.

Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, “Hanuman Ansh” was made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore. Released on August 7, the film initially struggled to attract audiences but subsequently witnessed a sharp turnaround at the box office.

The film follows Lakshmi Narayan, a grieving young man who embarks on a spiritual journey after his mother’s death. His search for answers about life, death and suffering eventually leads him towards a spiritual transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings emphasised love, compassion and service.

The cast includes Shobhinaw Satya, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

Baba Neem Karoli, whose birth name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma, was born around 1900 in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district and died in 1973. He later became a revered spiritual figure, with his ashram at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand attracting devotees from across the world.