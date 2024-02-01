Director Prasanth Varma's first superhero film, HanuMan, which was released on January 12, has grossed ₹278.36 crore worldwide in 20 days. The film, starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, was released in Telugu, Hindi and other languages.

Trade analyst Manobala shared the film's box office numbers, indicating it continues to perform well despite competing with other big releases like Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. HanuMan narrates the story of a young man, Hanumanthu, who gains superpowers after finding a totem in his village.

The film ends on a cliffhanger, paving way for the sequel, Jai Hanuman, for which the role of Hanuman is yet to be cast. Prasanth Varma has announced that pre-production for the sequel is underway and he will also be working on a film titled Adhira for his cinematic universe.