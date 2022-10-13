Happy Birthday Jimin: Fans start day listening to the best of BTS' Jimin’s solo track
'Happy Birthday Jimin' has gone viral on Twitter with more than 800 tweets across the globe. Fans of the BTS member, also known as ARMY, are celebrating 'Jimin Day,'
'Happy Birthday Jimin' has gone viral on Twitter with more than 800 tweets across the globe. Fans of the BTS member, also known as ARMY, are celebrating 'Jimin Day,' and made social media platforms swamped with hilarious Jimin moments on stage and many more.
Fans are also wishing Jimin a happy birthday in Korean and listening to his solo albums. They are also sharing wonderful memories, family and childhood images, and undiscovered information about Jimin.
With BTS, Jimin has released three solo tracks. "Lie" in 2016, "Serendipity" in 2017, and "Filter" in 2020.
In 2018, he released his first independent song, "Promise," as a digital single.
He was listed as a co-writer and composer. Aside from this, he sang "With You," a duet with Ha Sung-Woon, on the soundtrack for the 2022 TvN drama Our Blues.
HAPPY JIMIN DAY!! 🤍 #JIMINDAY pic.twitter.com/1CIUwokboN— ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) October 12, 2022
current situation at Magnate Cafe, it’s full of ARMY 🥺💜#HappyJiminDay#JIMINDAY#HappyBirthdayJimin pic.twitter.com/eC1aGxPYJd— nadia•᷄ɞ•᷅♡ jimtober in 🇰🇷 busan (@jiminikkyu) October 13, 2022
HAPPY JIMIN DAY 🐣💜 #HappyBirthdayJimin #HappyJiminDay #JIMINDAY #JIMIN— ꪖ᥇𝓲♥︎ ABI (@ABI_ABI_18) October 12, 2022
A short video edit thread ~ pic.twitter.com/JMVKRAJX9D
Happiest birthday to our mochi 🥳 #JIMINDAY 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/yM9ZTT9VsA— Nochu (@clowievuitton) October 13, 2022
Jimin is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Park Ji-min is his real name. He debuted as a member of BTS in 2013, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment.
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