In a powerful tribute to grassroots conservation and community empowerment, the short documentary “HARGILA – The Greater Adjutant Stork”, directed by senior IPS officer and filmmaker Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, has garnered national and international acclaim for chronicling the dramatic revival of one of the world’s most endangered birds.

The film has been officially selected and screened at nine prestigious international film festivals, including:

Mumbai Short Film Festival, 2022

S.O.F.A Film Festival (Animals, Wildlife, Environment, Conservation), 2022

11th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival, 2022

Tagore International Film Festival, 2022

Goa Short Film Festival, 2022

Pune Short Film Festival, 2022

Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, 2022

15th Jaipur International Film Festival, 2023

13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, 2023

Adding to its accolades, HARGILA received a Special Mention at the 69th National Film Awards 2022, recognized for its poignant storytelling, impactful cinematography, and vital message on environmental conservation.

At the heart of the documentary is Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, a Whitley Award-winning conservationist who spearheaded a unique community-driven initiative in Assam’s Dadara-Pasaria villages. Once regarded as a dirty or ill-omened bird, the Greater Adjutant—locally called Hargila—was facing near extinction due to habitat loss and negative public perception. Through Dr. Barman’s grassroots mobilization, particularly among rural women, attitudes shifted and local communities began protecting nesting trees, celebrating the stork’s presence, and embracing their role as environmental guardians.

Produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, the documentary captures this inspiring transformation with cinematic depth and emotional resonance.

Watch the film here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMpJrkc7mK4

Once listed among the IUCN’s 20 most endangered bird species globally, the Greater Adjutant's resurgence is now a beacon of hope for community-led conservation models. HARGILA not only documents the survival of a species but also honors the courage, wisdom, and leadership of women in redefining ecological stewardship.