'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' crashes on box office, sees sharp drop with Rs 2.32 crore nett on day 5

Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Hari Hara Veera Mallu appears to be faltering at the box office, registering a major drop on its first Monday. The historical drama earned just Rs 2.32 crore nett on July 28, marking a significant decline of over 50% compared to previous days, despite attempts by the filmmakers to salvage its run with re-edited visuals.

After a strong opening of Rs 34.75 crore nett on Day 1 and a promising start with special paid premieres on July 23 bringing in Rs 12.75 crore, the film's momentum has slowed drastically. Sunday’s mild recovery couldn’t cushion the Monday crash, raising concerns over the film’s sustainability during the weekdays.

The five-day domestic collection for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, including premieres, now stands at Rs 77.57 crore nett. At its current pace, the film may face difficulty in reaching the Rs 100-crore mark in India.

Day-wise box office collection (nett in India):

Day 0 (Premieres): Rs 12.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 34.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 8 crore

Day 3: Rs 9.15 crore

Day 4: Rs 10.6 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.32 crore

Total: Rs 77.57 crore

In a last-ditch effort to revive audience interest, the filmmakers re-edited and re-released certain portions of the film, particularly scenes criticized for subpar VFX. However, the silent re-release has yet to yield visible improvement in ticket sales.