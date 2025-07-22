‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ release: Ticket prices hiked in AP and Telangana, pre-sales cross Rs 12.5 crore

Pawan Kalyan's long-delayed 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is just two days away from its grand release. The film, directed by Jyothi Krishna, has faced multiple postponements and production delays.

This period action drama, set in the 17th century, will release in theatres on July 24, with early premiere shows on July 23 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

There were rumours that the film might be postponed again from its scheduled release date. However, actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a press conference to express his support for producer AM Rathnam, who has stood by the film through its challenges over the years.

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have issued orders to hike ticket prices for the early premiere and opening week shows. On July 19, the Andhra Pradesh government capped early premiere show ticket prices at Rs 600.

Selected theatres in Andhra Pradesh will screen 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' on July 23 with ticket rates set at Rs 600 plus GST. From July 24 to August 2, ticket prices will increase by Rs 100 (including GST) for lower-class seats, Rs 150 (including GST) for upper-class seats, and Rs 200 (including GST) for multiplexes.

On July 21, the Telangana government passed an order to increase ticket prices for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. Following the 'Pushpa 2' row, the government allowed theatres to sell tickets for paid premiere shows at Rs 600 (including GST) on July 23.

Ticket fees for the film from July 24 to July 27 have been hiked by Rs 200 and Rs 150 (excluding GST) for multiplexes and single screens, respectively. From July 28 to August 2, ticket prices have been increased by Rs 150 and Rs 106 (excluding GST) for multiplexes and single-screen theatres in Telangana.

The ticket price hike is expected to support 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu's' box office run, especially considering budget overruns due to production and release delays.

Bookings for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' have opened in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. As the film is generating positive buzz, tickets will be made available in other states soon. The action drama has also shown promising bookings overseas.

As of July 22, the film is said to have grossed Rs 12.5 crore worldwide, including premiere shows. With two more days to go, pre-sales are expected to reach between Rs 20-25 crore, a significant figure for a film of this genre.

The first part of the film follows an outlaw who leads a revolt against the Mughals. According to IMDb, the synopsis reads, "The first Indian to orchestrate a revolt against the Mughal empire. The early life of Veera Mallu and the mission he chooses to raise revolution against the ghastly actions of the army generals in the Mughal empire."

The film was initially directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, who later handed over the reins to Jyothi Krishna, producer AM Rathnam's son. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the cast includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol and Nargis Fakhri in key roles.

Produced by Mega Surya Production, the film features music by MM Keeravani, editing by Praveen KL and cinematography by Gnana Shekar and Manoj Paramahamsa.