Following months of rumours that Harry & Meghan would be delayed due to the Queen's passing, Netflix on 1 December, released the first trailer for the docuseries, and it was immediately apparent that the Liz Garbus-led project will give a more detailed look at the couple's personal life than ever before.

The audio is played over a series of never-before-seen black-and-white images that retrace the history of Harry and Meghan's love story.

The trailer of the show beautifully captures the couple's moments like dancing at their wedding reception, Meghan in her much-discussed Stella McCartney dress, the pair together on vacation, jumping for the camera and making silly faces, a low-key moment after a formal event, with Harry in shirt and braces, planting a kiss on Meghan as she sits on the kitchen counter.

"It's really hard to look back on it now and go. What on earth happened? There's a hierarchy of the family. You know there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution is a feeding frenzy. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth. It's a dirty game”, Harry said in the trailer.