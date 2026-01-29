Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to return to West End as single-show experience

The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to be reworked into a single-performance format, marking a major shift for the long-running stage extension of JK Rowling’s wizarding universe.

Producers have decided to condense the play—originally staged in two parts—into one show to make it easier for audiences to attend. The move is intended to allow “even more audiences to experience the story with one ticket and one visit to the theatre,” according to a press release issued on Wednesday by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Adolescence screenwriter Jack Thorne, the revised version will run for two hours and 55 minutes. It will mirror the one-part edition already performed internationally, including on Broadway in New York since 2021.

While bookings for the existing two-part West End production have been extended until September 20, 2026, the newly formatted one-part show will reopen at London’s Palace Theatre on October 6.

Reflecting on the show’s legacy, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said, “When Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered in the West End in 2016, it redefined what was possible in the art of stagecraft.”

They noted that the production will mark its 10th anniversary this July, calling it “an unprecedented milestone for a play performed in two parts” and highlighting the “indelible mark it has made on the theatrical and cultural landscape over the past decade.”

The shift to a single performance signals a new chapter for one of the West End’s most successful modern productions, as it balances longevity with broader accessibility.