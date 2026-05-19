‘Harry Potter’ series to recast Ginny Weasley after Gracie Cochrane quits

A new actor will take over the role of Ginny Weasley in the upcoming Harry Potter adaptation after child actor Gracie Cochrane stepped away from the project following the completion of Season 1.

Cochrane and her family confirmed the decision in a joint statement, citing “unforeseen circumstances” behind her exit from the fantasy drama. They described her experience on the show as “truly wonderful” and thanked casting director Lucy Bevan and the production team for the opportunity.

The makers of the series also issued a statement supporting the decision and thanked Cochrane for her work on the first season.

Ginny Weasley plays only a brief role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, appearing at King’s Cross station alongside the Weasley family. However, the character becomes central to the plot in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which will form the basis of Season 2.

The second season is expected to focus heavily on Ginny after the character becomes connected to the mysterious Chamber of Secrets and the attacks taking place inside Hogwarts.

Production on the first season has wrapped and the series is slated for release during the Christmas season. Work on Season 2 is currently underway at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden near London.