Matthew Lewis, best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, has weighed in on the possibility of reprising his character in the upcoming TV series.

During an event at the Harry Potter New York store, Lewis shared his thoughts with People magazine about potentially returning for the Max reboot.

"I'm very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time," Lewis admitted, explaining his tendency to quickly lose interest in projects. However, he didn't rule out a return to the wizarding world.

"It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at," he stated. Lewis expressed particular interest in portraying an adult Neville, calling it "a whole different vibe" that he would "certainly look at and consider."

Warner Bros. Discovery has ambitious plans for the Harry Potter reboot, aiming to dedicate each season to one of J.K. Rowling's books over a 10-year span. The series is expected to premiere on Max in 2026.

Lewis isn't alone in his cautious approach. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, previously expressed similar reservations about returning to the franchise.