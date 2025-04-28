Rupert Grint, best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film series, has announced the birth of his second child with partner Georgia Groome.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news via Instagram, posting a photo of his newborn daughter with her name displayed on her outfit: Goldie G. Grint.

"'Secret Child Slightly Revealed' Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far). Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering," Grint wrote in the caption.

This is the second child for Grint and Groome, 33, who have been in a relationship since 2011. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, in 2020.

Groome, an actress known for her role in the 2008 film "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging," has maintained a relatively private relationship with Grint throughout their years together.

The announcement has prompted congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities alike, as the former child star continues to build his family away from the spotlight.