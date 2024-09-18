Katie Leung, best known as Cho Chang from the "Harry Potter" series, has officially joined the cast of Bridgerton for its highly anticipated fourth season.

On September 16, Netflix announced that production is underway in London, with Leung set to play Lady Araminta Gun, a twice-married, twice-widowed mother of two.

Leung's character, Lady Araminta, is eager to see her daughters, Rosamund (Michelle Mao) and Posy (Isabella Wei), make their debuts on the marriage market.

Rosamund has her eyes on none other than Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the charming Bridgerton brother who’s not quite ready to settle down, despite both Anthony and Colin now being happily married.

This season will focus on Benedict’s love story, and while most of the familiar faces are back, Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton) hasn’t been confirmed for the new season.

With Leung adding some fresh drama and romance, fans of Bridgerton can expect more intrigue and excitement as the series moves forward. Bridgerton seasons 1-3 and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are streaming now on Netflix, while the Harry Potter films are available on HBO Max.