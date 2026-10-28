Jasper Talbot and Hannah Chinn have been cast as James and Lily Potter in the upcoming Harry Potter television series, which is adapting JK Rowling’s fantasy novels. Harry Gilby has also joined the cast as Charlie Weasley.

The first season is scheduled to premiere on 25 December, while filming for the second season, based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is under way at Leavesden Studios near London. The series, written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, will follow Harry Potter’s journey through the wizarding world and feature a new ensemble cast.

James and Lily, Harry’s parents, were killed by Lord Voldemort before the events of the main story. In the original films, they appear through flashbacks, photographs and magical manifestations. Charlie, one of the older Weasley siblings, is a dragon enthusiast in the books but does not appear in the film adaptations.

The series follows Harry as he discovers the wizarding world after receiving a letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As he begins his magical education and forms new friendships, he uncovers secrets within the school and faces dangers linked to Lord Voldemort.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The principal cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

The second season will introduce more characters, with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington set to play Gilderoy Lockhart. Bonnie Hill will portray Ginny Weasley, while Lenny Rush has been cast as Dobby. Billy Barratt will play Tom Riddle, alongside Rafe Spall as Arthur Weasley, Molly Hewitt-Richards as Moaning Myrtle and Jasper Ambrose as Colin Creevey.

The adaptation will revisit Harry’s journey from an orphaned boy unaware of his magical heritage to a young wizard navigating friendship, danger and the mysteries of Hogwarts, with Talbot and Chinn appearing as his parents and Gilby joining the Weasley family as Charlie.