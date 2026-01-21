Harry Styles announces new single ‘Aperture’, confirms March album release

Harry Styles has confirmed the start of a new phase in his solo career, announcing that his next single, Aperture, will be released on Thursday, January 22. The track will serve as the lead single from his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is scheduled to arrive on March 6.

The announcement, shared on social media, puts an end to months of speculation around new music from the singer, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight since wrapping up his world tour in 2023.

The upcoming album will feature 12 tracks and is produced by Kid Harpoon, a long-time collaborator who also worked on Styles’ 2022 release Harry’s House. Industry publication Variety reported that the pair reunited in the studio over the past year.

Anticipation around the project has been building quietly. In recent months, cryptic billboards appeared in cities including New York, Madrid and Rome, featuring short messages such as “we belong together” and “see you very soon”. Fans quickly linked the phrases to Styles, fuelling rumours of an imminent release.

Interest intensified towards the end of 2025 after Styles shared a previously unseen video from the final show of his Love on Tour. The clip showed him playing an instrumental piece on the piano, before fading to the words “We belong together”.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will be Styles’ first album since Harry’s House, which won Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His Love on Tour spanned nearly two years and concluded in Italy in July 2023, marking his last major public performance to date.